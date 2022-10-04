High School Sports Results Monday October 3
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 8, Fergus Falls 0
(Jack Stang scored 3 goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference)
Tech 0, Apollo 0 (overtime)
Girls Soccer:
Rockford 1, Becker 0
Volleyball:
Tech 3, Becker 1
Princeton 3, Apollo 1
Paynesville 3, Montevideo 1
Tuesday's Schedule:
Volleyball:
Tech at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Apollo at Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori
Cathedral at Foley
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral at Zimmerman
Tech at Alexandria
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Rocori at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Willmar
Girls Soccer:
Fergus Falls at Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Alexandria at Tech
Cathedral at Zimmerman
Willmar at Big Lake
Girls Tennis:
Big Lake at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen