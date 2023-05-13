High School Sports Results May 12

Baseball:

Moorhead 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 4

(Wesley Johnson went 3-4 with 1 RBI and Jake Gruebele went 2-3 with a run scored).

Little Falls 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Cathedral 2, Pierz 0

Rocori 11, Red Wing 0

Foley 5, Royalton 2

Upsala-Swanville 6, Kimball 3

Melrose 7, Benson 3

Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Albany 1

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Fergus Falls 0 (8 innings)

(Marni Koosman threw all 8 innings with 2 hits and no runs allowed)

Sartell-St. Stephen 13, Fergus Falls 0 (6 innings)

(Hannan Sundell had 2 hits and 3 RBIs, and Morgan Guggisberg had 3 hits and 2 RBIs for Sartell. Danica Sarff threw 6 shutout innings with 4 hits allowed and 9 strikeouts for Sartell).

St. Cloud 8, Cathedral 0

Bemidji 10, Rocori 9

Bemidji 4, Rocori 3

Big Lake 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Pillager 10, Royalton 0

Annandale 12, Kimball 2

Albany 10, Sauk Centre 0

Milaca 13, Melrose 8

Maple Lake 8, BBE 0

Maple Lake 7, BBE 2