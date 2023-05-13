High School Sports Results May 12
Baseball:
Moorhead 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 4
(Wesley Johnson went 3-4 with 1 RBI and Jake Gruebele went 2-3 with a run scored).
Little Falls 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
Cathedral 2, Pierz 0
Rocori 11, Red Wing 0
Foley 5, Royalton 2
Upsala-Swanville 6, Kimball 3
Melrose 7, Benson 3
Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Albany 1
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Fergus Falls 0 (8 innings)
(Marni Koosman threw all 8 innings with 2 hits and no runs allowed)
Sartell-St. Stephen 13, Fergus Falls 0 (6 innings)
(Hannan Sundell had 2 hits and 3 RBIs, and Morgan Guggisberg had 3 hits and 2 RBIs for Sartell. Danica Sarff threw 6 shutout innings with 4 hits allowed and 9 strikeouts for Sartell).
St. Cloud 8, Cathedral 0
Bemidji 10, Rocori 9
Bemidji 4, Rocori 3
Big Lake 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Pillager 10, Royalton 0
Annandale 12, Kimball 2
Albany 10, Sauk Centre 0
Milaca 13, Melrose 8
Maple Lake 8, BBE 0
Maple Lake 7, BBE 2