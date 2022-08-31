High School Sports Results from Tuesday August 30
Volleyball:
Cathedral 3, Mora 1
(Kayla Sexton led Cathedral with 17 kills and Olivia Prom had 12 set assists)
Brainerd 3, Tech 0
Elk River 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Becker 3, Princeton 2
Rogers 3, Monticello 0
Girls Soccer:
Tech 1, Moorehead 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Willmar 2, Apollo 1
Cathedral 2, Detroit Lakes 0
(Kiera Green and Callie Jerzak each scored a goal for the Crusaders)
Boys Soccer:
Willmar 2, Apollo 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Becker 3, St. John's Prep 0