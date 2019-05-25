High School Scores 5-24-19

Baseball:

Willmar 12, Sauk Rapids 2

Boys Tennis:

Section 8AA Singles:

Sartell’s Yash Hindka fell to Bemidji’s Spencer Konecne 6-1 6-1in the opening round. Becker’s Brady Gruenhagen and Jacob Lukkarila were both knocked out in round one as well.

It was Brainerd’s Patrick Moraghan who came out victorious after all three rounds.

Section 8AA Doubles:

Brainerd High School’s Garrett Goeden and Ian Aadland beat Sartell’s Austin Adelman and Patrick Stalboerger 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 in the opening round.

That duo would go on to defeat Sartell’s Max Fesenmaier and Thomas Connolly 7-5 6-3 and Willmar’s Hunter Fischer and Peyton Fischer 3-6 7-5 7-6 (1) to finish on top.