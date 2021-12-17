High School Results (December 16)

Apollo boys basketball improved to 2-2 with a 53-50 win over Hutchinson Thursday night. Apollo will play at home against Detroit Lakes tonight at 7:15.

Boys Basketball:

Albany 63, Annandale 58

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa 54

Girls Basketball:

Rocori 70, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

Cathedral 46, Mora 17 (Ellie Pelzel had 13 points for Cathedral)

Fergus Falls 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45

Willmar 51, St. Cloud Crush 46

Boys Hockey:

STMA 5, St. Cloud Crush 2

River Lakes at Alexandria (postponed)

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd (postponed)

Girls Hockey:

Brainerd 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Prairie Center at St. Cloud (postponed)

Alexandria at River Lakes (postponed)

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Apollo 94, Fergus Falls 69

Brainerd 108, Sartell-St. Stephen 78

Tech-Rocori-Cathedral 96, Willmar 86