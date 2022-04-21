High School Baseball Recaps- April 21, 2022

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 3 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2

(Tuesday April 12th)

The Sabres put up two runs in the third inning with two solo home runs and the Warriors comeback with three runs the fourth. Their was only five hits collected total by both teams. The Warriors took advantage of six walks, to put them in position to scored their runs. Isaac Hanson started on the mound for the Warriors, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Brady Lund, he went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. John Benson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Isaac Hanson and Cayden Kleffman both earned a walk and each scored a run. Mitchel Brau and Jack Schafer both earned a walk.

The Sabres starting pitchers was Tory Lund, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, six walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. The Sabres offense was led by Gavin Schulte, he went 2-for-3 with home run and a double and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-1 with a home run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

(Tuesday April 12th)

The Spartans collected seven hits, and they played errorless defense, this gave their pitcher great support. Brady Blattner started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Spartans were led on offense by Joel Sowada, he went 2-for-3 or an RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 for two big RBI’s and Brady Blattner went 1-for-3. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Thad Lieser earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke VanErp scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Henry Bulson, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jame Nyberg threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Crush offense was led by Elain Mizqaula, Hank Bulson, Tim Gohmann and Blake O’Hara all went 1-for-3. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Boetcher earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 6 MILACA WOLVES 2

(Tuesday April 12th)

The Crusaders collected six hits, including a double and they got very good pitching performances from three of their arms. Tommy Gohman started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier here three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Phillipp threw two innings to close in out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. John Hawkins earned three walks, he three stolen bases, scored a run and he was credited with a RBI. Grant Wensmann and Jack Theisen both went 1-for-3, both earned a walk and each scored a run. Cooper Kosiba and Trevor Fleege both went 1-for-4 and Evan Wahlin scored a run. Jackson Rhillipp went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Austin Lenzmeier earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Meyer, he threw one inning, he gave up three runs, issued five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Eggen threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he issued one run. The offense was led by Tillotson, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Nord went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Black earned two walks and he scored a run. Meyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Sams went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 7 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 5

(Tuesday April 12th)

The Falcons come from behind to earn a big win over their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Thunder. They collected hits including a huge walk off home run. They did play errorless defense to give their pitcher great support, Charlie Hackett started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Winkelman he went 1-for-4 with his hug walk off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for three big RBI’s. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Danial Dahmen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson had a big game, he went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski had a sacrifice fly or an RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Lipinski went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two run and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jaden Emerson earned two walks and he had a sacrifice fly. Charlie Hackett earned two walks and Jace Monitor earned a walk.

The Thunders starting pitcher was Trevor Jones, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded a strikeouts. Elliot Swanson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued one walk. Matt Freeberg threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up there runs and he issued three walks. Eli Nelson gave up one hit and a run.

The Thunders offense was led by Matt Freeberg and Trevor Jones, both went 2-for-3 for an RBI and both earned a walk. Eli Nelson went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Heath Lester went 2-for-4 with a double and Cal Bushinger went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Aiden Pardino and Brock Snow both earned a walk and both scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 2 PRINCETON TIGERS 1

(Tuesday April 12th)

The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers with just four hits, including a double and errorless defense. They got very good pitcher performances from Will Thorn, he started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up one run and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Murphy threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brady Taylor, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Owen Kalbinger was credited for an RBI. Dailey Adu-Gyumfi went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Swanson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Aaron Fingarson went 1-for-1 and Nick Berglund had a stolen base.

The Tigers starting pitcher Beltrand threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Tigers offense was led by Paelznick and Christopher both went 1-for-2. Beltrand was credited with their lone RBI, Michael Olson earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Rahe earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 5 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

(Tuesday April 12th)

The Cardinals collected six hits, including one double and they play errorless defense. Their starting pitcher JD Hennen threw five innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Nick Levasseur threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Devin Cimbura, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nate Hammerback went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brock Lerfald went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Luke Hagen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and JD Hennen went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dayton Dowing earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Caleb Runge and Reed Reisdorf both earned a walk.

The Storm’s starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Keegan Patterson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Storms offense included Noah Jensen and Ben Rothstein both earned a walk