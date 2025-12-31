ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A priest in the St. Cloud Diocese could face an additional charge after he was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a woman he was counseling.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office has filed a notice with the court that prosecutors will seek to add a second count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct against 61-year-old Father Joseph Herzing. He is currently charged with one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, stalking, and three counts of threats of violence. Prosecutors argue there were numerous instances of sexual contact between Herzing and the victim.

The prosecution has also filed a motion to seek an upward departure from the state's sentencing guidelines based on aggravating factors in the case.

The charges allege Herzing sexually assaulted the woman at his St. Cloud home, choked her, and threatened to kill her.

Father Herzing was ordained to the priesthood on June 5th, 1999, at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud.

The diocese says once they learned criminal charges were filed on November 26th, Herzing was immediately placed on leave from his pastoral duties.

