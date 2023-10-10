Here are Some of the Best Small Towns to Visit in Minnesota

I love seeing these lists on whatever is the best in Minnesota. I like to find out what they see as the best thing about each thing on the list. This time it's a list of the best small towns to visit in Minnesota. This is according to the website viatravelers.

Each town on the list has some unique quality that visitors would find interesting or fun to participate in. The small town feel generally is attractive to people who are from the area, or have family and/or friends in the town. Otherwise, how would you know about the fun things that go on in the particular town? Well, we are here to help with that.

This is a partial list of those towns that are the best to visit. You can check the full list here.

Number one on the list is MEDINA. Do not confuse it with EDINA. Totally different town. There are things to do at any time of year in Medina. Including the Medina Entertainment Center.

NEW ULM

First, they are the spot in Minnesota for the best and biggest Oktoberfest celebration each year. A celebration that takes up two weekends in October.

WALKER

This is one of my personal favorite resort towns. Also- it is the home of Moondance Jam and Jammin' Country... or what they now call Moondance Rock Weekend and Moondance Country Weekend. It's Moondance on a smaller level.

LANESBORO

MARSHALL

The thing I remember about Marshall is that you really need to watch your speed. Everyone that has been to Marshall either has heard the stories of speeding tickets or knows first hand. Yikes. But, there are some good things too.

CANNON FALLS

GRAND RAPIDS

TWO HARBORS

This town is just North of Duluth. And there are so many cute little shops and cafe/restaurants to enjoy. Plus, lots of outdoorsy things to do.

Since Two Harbors is located on Lake Superior, you’ll be conveniently located to access some of the most iconic state parks in Minnesota, including:

Since it's now Fall and Winter is coming soon, take some time and explore Minnesota. See what our great state has to offer.

