Henry “Sonny” Martin Arnold, 65, Eden Valley

January 19, 1956 - February 21, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Henry “Sonny” M. Arnold, age 65, who passed away Sunday at the Paynesville Hospital.

Sonny was born January 19, 1956 in Litchfield to Henry and Signe (Monson) Arnold. He married Linda (Payne) Ledo on July 9, 1988 at the United Methodist Church in Paynesville. Sonny worked in masonry and was a cement finisher. He was hard working and enjoyed helping others with their projects. Sonny enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved western movies, target shooting, riding his four-wheeler, and puttering around the farm. He belonged to the Rocky Riders saddle club and liked to go deer hunting at the “Shack” up north.

Survivors include his wife, Linda of Eden Valley; step children, Jennyjo (Tom) Baake, and Gabriel (Jodi) Ledo; grandchildren, R.J., Vinnie Ledo, Luca Ledo, Quinn Ledo, Zoe Ledo and Joe Ledo; siblings, Jane Dolan of Fridley, Susan Stay of Litchfield, and Rita Haugen of Bloomington; nieces and nephews, Todd (Nancy) Dolan, Dawn (James) Clemons, James Arnold and Danielle Duncan; and great nieces and nephews, Noah and Abigail Dolan, Cyrus Kammermeier, Aaron Peterzen and Ian Peterzen. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers in-law, Dennis Stay and William Haugen and step son, Sabastian Ledo.