Henry Holewa, 85, Foley

August 14, 1935 - August 30, 2020

Our hearts are broken. Henry Holewa, age 85 of Foley, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 of hepatocellular cancer of the liver. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, September 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:30 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Hillman American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Henry was born on August 14th, 1935 to John and Helen (Przybytek) Holewa at home in Benton County, MN. He joined the Navy on January 6th 1953 at the age of 17 with the written consent of his father. He served on the U.S.S. Newport News Heavy Cruiser as a deck hand and then on the U.S.S. Missouri as a boiler maker and a diesel mechanic during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on July 26, 1956.

On May 6th, 1957 he married Marlene (Schraut) and they had 4 children. Henry worked in the Erie Mining Company on the Iron Range as a mill wright until 1972. They then moved to the Foley area and farmed until 1994. He did side work for Ernie Olson IV and Helmin Landscaping. He was a lifetime member of the VFW # 1558 and Sauk Rapids VFW #6992. He was a member of the Hillman American Legion Post, 602. He was a lifetime member of the DAV and a member of The Knights of Columbus #3603. He was also a member of the St. Elizabeth Parish Council as a trustee for many years.

Henry liked fishing, hunting, playing cards, and throwing horseshoes. In his last years, his daily ritual was going to Pojo’s and buying lottery scratch tickets. Anyone who knew him also knew that he was a hugger. Many times he said that everyone can use a hug. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Carol (Tim) Ranweiler of Foley, Karen (Doug) Schibonski of St. Francis, Glenn (Georgia) Holewa of Foley, and Kevin Holewa of Foley; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, John “Jack” Holewa and one sister, Bernice Plante.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlene on Dec. 22, 2017, 6 brothers and 4 sisters.

The family of Henry Holewa would like to extend a huge thank you to Tanya Meyer of Fairview Health Care for all the loving care she gave dad for over 4 years. Also all the staff from Hospice for their care and guidance the past few months. The family also gratefully acknowledges all the acts of kindness, sympathy and prayers expressed during their bereavement. No individual acknowledgements will be sent.

“The quality of a man’s life is measured by how deeply he has touched the lives of others.” – Charles Walcott