Henry “Hank” Rosenow, 84, Cold Spring

December 26, 1938 - February 28, 2023

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church, followed by lunch and a 3:00 p.m. military burial at MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Hank Rosenow of Cold Spring, MN passed away at the age of 84, on February 28, 2023, holding the hand of Doris, the love of his life, and listening to the pastor read comforting words of scripture. Hank was born December 26, 1938, in Litchfield, MN to Otto and Rose (Schultz) Rosenow. While living on the family farm, he met Doris Menken, who lived on a neighboring farm. They graduated together from Litchfield High School in 1956.

After graduation, Hank hopped on a train and headed south to Fort Leonard Wood, MO for National Guard basic training, where he became a private and an expert marksman. After completing his military service, he returned to Litchfield. In 1958, Doris and Hank were married in Forest City, MN. They moved to Minneapolis, where he started a job as a route salesman at Tasty Bread, launching a long career in the food service business. Hank worked at Dubuque Packing, Fist Brokerage, Crown Meats, New York Tea, Sysco Foods and eventually his own food brokerage company. He met many lifelong friends and sold everything to everyone, working long, hard hours to provide for his wife and four boys. But Hank also always found time for softball, bowling, tossing horseshoes, lawn darts and bags, fishing, hunting, cards, golf, and watching his beloved Vikings and Twins.

Hanks greatest passion was his love for Doris. Their social calendar was always filled with dinners, sporting events, cards, weekends visiting or hosting friends and family at the cabin, along with many traveling vacations with their huge network of family and close friends.

Later in life, as things slowed down and the boys were off on their own, Hank decided to buy a floral business, which gave him great joy in delivering roses with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. As he would often say, the floral business in Burnsville was “coming up roses.”

In retirement, he was actively involved in the American Legion – Honor Guard, Lions Club, and days of chasing a golf ball, playing cards, visiting friends, and watching his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was always willing to lend a hand, supervise a project, or just be there to hold your beer, your hand, and your heart.

Hank will be remembered most for all his silly “Hankisms” that caused both chuckles and groans. He was a simple man, a loving husband, a father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A friend for life, always looking for an adventure. A great storyteller and a patient listener, a one-of-a-kind man, the “Silver Fox.”

Hank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris; sons, Todd (Joyce), Terry (Melinda), Jerome (Kathy) and Jim (Mindy); 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.