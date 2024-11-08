Henrietta I. Phillipp, 83, Eden Valley

March 22, 1941 - November 5, 2024

attachment-Henrietta Phillipp loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Henrietta Phillipp, age 83, who passed away Tuesday at the Paynesville Health Care Center in Paynesville. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the church and one hour prior to services Wednesday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Henrietta was born March 22, 1941 in Eden Valley to Alex and Emily (Neutgens) Phillipp. She lived in Eden Valley all of her life, and owned and operated Henrietta’s Beauty Shop for over 30 years. Henrietta was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, teacher for Religious Education, and decorated and cleaned the church. She loved gardening and decorated the church with her flowers. Henrietta enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, and raising chickens. She made thousands of rosaries and donated them to Missionaries.

Survivors include her sister, Jeanette (Lynn) Seaton of St. Stephen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Phillipp and Eldred Phillipp; and sister, Marilyn Moser.