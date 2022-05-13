Henning Announces Bid for Minnesota House Seat

ST. CLOUD -- Aaron Henning has announced he is running for a seat in the Minnesota State Legislature.

Henning will be running in House District 14B. That's the seat currently held by Democrat Dan Wolgamott.

Henning says he has gotten the endorsement as the Republican candidate.

House District 14B includes the north, west, and east sides of St. Cloud along with Minden Township.

Henning says he's running for office because, 'St. Cloud residents are struggling with inflation, high gas prices, and soaring energy bills - problems caused in part by the votes of our current representative".

Henning is the co-owner of Val's Restaurant in St. Cloud.