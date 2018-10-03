Help Celebrate Sartell’s 111th Birthday on Saturday

SARTELL -- Sartell is throwing a birthday party celebration. The city's 111th birthday celebration is Saturday at the at the community center.

Spokeswoman Ann Doyscher-Domres says the day will start with old-fashioned kids games at 10:30 a.m. She says they also have free historical trolley rides at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

The river was where the paper mill and DeZurik sprang up, so a lot about up and down the river. They'll also talk about the original schoolhouse that has since burned where our district service center is now.

Doyscher-Domres says you do need to sign-up ahead of time to reserve a spot on the trolley rides by calling 253-4036.

They'll also have the Riverside Jazz Band playing, and historical Sartell artifacts on display.

Sartell was incorporated on October 5th, 1907.