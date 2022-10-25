Helene J. Peetz, 87, Princeton

April 3, 1935 - October 20, 2022

attachment-Helene Peetz loading...

Helene J. Peetz, age 87 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 20, 2022, at Regions Hospital, St. Paul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with visitation two hours prior to the Mass at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. A luncheon will follow.

Helene Juliette was born to John and Juliette (Massé) Fradette on April 3, 1935, in St. Brieux, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her family moved to Princeton when she was just a little girl. She was united in marriage to her next-door neighbor, Harry Peetz, on June 16, 1953, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church (now Christ Our Light). Helene was a stay-at-home mom to her four kids and a beloved Avon lady for many years. In addition, she wrote a local gossip column about Greenbush Township. When most people are starting their retirement, Helene decided to become a van driver for Peterson Bus Company in Princeton, driving preschoolers to and from their homes. She loved seeing her little passengers grow and change. She also enjoyed gardening, watching the Minnesota Twins, and Lawrence Welk’s music. Helene was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and was an active member of the parish Women’s Club.

Helene is survived by children, Patrick (Cindy) Peetz and Brenda (Matt) Gates; brother, George (Kathy) Fradette; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; sons, Steven Peetz and Harold “Pete” Peetz; sisters, Alice and Marie; and brothers, Henry, John, and little Joe.