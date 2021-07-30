Helen R. Kvarnlov, 93, St. Cloud

August 28, 1927 - July 25, 2021

Helen R. Kvarnlov, age 93, St. Cloud MN, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Sterling Park Health Care center in Waite Park, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. John’s Cantius Catholic Church, 1515 3rd Street North, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 4:00–7 :00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. with parish prayers at 4:00PM. Visitation will continue after 9:30AM on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Helen was born August 28, 1927 in Avon, MN to Thomas and Mary (Hennek) Kierzek. Helen graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to Normand W. Koepp on September 12, 1950 in St. Anna, MN. The couple made their home in St. Paul, MN. before moving to Alaska. In 1954, they returned to Minnesota and made their home in St. Cloud. Normand died on July 30, 1969. On Helen’s birthday in 1971 She married Lloyd Kvarnlov in St. Cloud, MN. Lloyd died on July 3, 1975. In December 1989, Helen was united in marriage to Dwayne Truzinski, Dwayne died in 2015.

Helen was a member of the Rocking Horse Knit Club, St. Cloud Eastside VFW Post 4847 Auxiliary, Waite Park American Legion Post 428 Auxiliary, and Eagles Auxiliary. Helen was an avid follower and supporter of the Minnesota Twins. She loved golfing, bowling, knitting, playing cards, taking care of grandchildren, and nurturing family and friends. She was a member of St. John’s Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud, where she was also a member of the Rosary Sodality, served as treasurer for the Rosary Sodality, and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella – Stella Maus Circle 558.

Survivors include her sons, Duane (Kim) Koepp of St. Cloud, MN, David (Dianne Davis) Koepp of St. Cloud, MN, Glenn (Maureen) Koepp of Valdosta, GA, Harley (Pam) Koepp of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Geralyn (Glenn) Elms of Cumby, TX; stepsons, Brian (Eileen) Kvarnlov of Siren, WI, and Steve (Christine) Kvarnlov of Spring Lake Park, MN; stepdaughters, Diane Lovejoy of Anoka, MN and Jan (Rock) DeSpain of Hemet, CA. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Melinda Brooks, Michael Rapp; Wendy VanCamp; Gina Russell; Jeff, Austin, Sean and Justin Koepp, and 11 step grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and David; Grayson; Kelsey and Hailey; Allie, Bennett and Landon; Max, Lola and Lucia; Chase and Nathan, and 23 step great grandchildren, and brother, George (Donna) Kierzek of Holdingford, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands; Normand, Lloyd, and Dwayne, brothers; Ed, Al, John, Tony, and Richard, sisters; Lucille Shepard, and Anna Brinkman, grandchildren; Brian, Jennifer and Logan Koepp.

Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Cantius Catholic Church.

The family extend their appreciation to the Centracare hospice team and the excellent nursing staff at Sterling Park for their loving care extended to Helen.