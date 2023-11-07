Helen Marie Elwell, 85, Oak Park

December 20, 1937 - November 6, 2023

Helen Marie Elwell, age 85 of Oak Park, died on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Helen was born December 20, 1937 in Foley, Minnesota to Joe and Catherine (Katchmarek) DuHamel. She graduated from Foley High School and married Louis Elwell on November 24, 1956 at St. John's Catholic Church. She lived all her life in the Foley area. She worked as a cook at St. John's Area School and later worked as the produce manager at Coborn's in Foley for many years. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her son, Ronald (Carolyn), Milaca, son-in-law, Randy Rymer, Rice and granddaughters: Nicole (Mark) Sauer, Rice; Samantha (Robert) Ratka, Foley; Rachel Rymer, Rice; Heather (Ryan) Helmin, Rice as well as great grandchildren: Brayden & Jerret Sauer and Raelyn & Jackson Helmin, and a sister, Diane Hilde of Oak Park. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Colette Rymer, brothers James, Richard, Kenneth and 2 infant brothers, Bob and John, as well as an infant grandchild and an infant great-grandchild.