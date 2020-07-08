Helen M. Zwack, 77, Waite Park

April 6, 1943 - July 7, 2020

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Helen M. Zwack, 77, of Waite Park who passed away peacefully from complications of a stroke on Monday, July 7, 2020 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate and burial will be at the Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Helen was born on April 6, 1943 in Avon to Michael and Mary (Roske) Kotzer. She married Robert Zwack on June 30, 1962 at St. John’s Cantius in St. Cloud. Helen enjoyed playing Rummy with her sisters, casino trips, being a part of big events, and spending time with her family. Family was extremely important to Helen as she was always there for them with her spunky and giving heart. She was a busy person who worked hard and always cared for others. She deeply loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be missed by all.

Survivors include her children, Rose (Robert) Shikonya of St. Augusta and Thomas (Christina) Zwack of St. Cloud; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 5 sisters; 2 brothers and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; 4 sisters; and 3 brothers.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Helen.