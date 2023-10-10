Helen L. Landowski, 85, Sauk Rapids

February 14, 1938 - October 7, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Helen L. Landowski, age 85, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in St. Cloud.

Helen was born February 14, 1938 in Sauk Rapids to John and Lucy (Jasdziewski) Kardash. She married Ben Landowski on February 17, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Helen lived in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area her entire life and worked at Coborn’s for 27 years, retiring in 2001. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was formerly active in Christian Women and helped serve funeral lunches. Helen enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, gardening, reading, wildlife, and bird watching. She was a faithful individual who loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Bill (Kelly) Landowski and Laurie (Brian) Nesius all of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jennifer, Anthony, Corey, Brandon and Lindsey; great grandchildren, Lydia, Logan, Hunter and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben of 62 years in 2020; siblings, Pauline Walker, Marcella Stockrahm, Mary Ellen Kampa, Henry, Richard, Albert, Lawrence, Jerome, John, Jim, Robert and Tom Kardash.