Helen Jeanette Mosleth, nee Wilson, 103, Long Prairie

November 20, 1917 - March 26, 2021

Helen Jeanette Mosleth, nee Wilson, of Long Prairie, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 103 years of age. Helen was born as a pandemic was erupting in the nation and passed away as another pandemic gripped our land.

Helen was born November 20, 1917, the youngest of seven children born to William Phillip and Anna Elizabeth (Brown) Wilson in St. Hilaire, Minnesota.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, Minnesota and attended Mankato Commercial College.

August 4, 1940, she married R. Bertram “Bert” Mosleth of Thief River Falls on her family’s farm in St. Hilaire. Together they raised three children: Katherine Jeannette Holmes (James), Margaret Ann Grewing (Douglas) and Dr. Michael Bertram Mosleth in Thief River Falls and Long Prairie. They were married Fifty years before Bert died in 1990.

Helen was a wonderful mother and beloved grandmother to her five grandchildren: Lexy Schwartz (Ryan), Katherine Silcox (Tyler), Josh Holmes (Blair), Amanda Choudhary (Kavish) and Tim Mosleth (Erin); and to her ten great grandchildren.

Besides raising her family, Helen was a valued employee at First National, now American Heritage, Bank of Long Prairie where she was the first married woman hired by the bank from which she retired as an officer of Personal Banking, a job she truly enjoyed.

Helen was a very active and faithful member of the Methodist Church, serving in the choir, in women’s Circles and various church committees and projects. She also served as a community volunteer Worthy Matron of Eastern Star and a member of the Long Prairie Country Club where she enjoyed playing golf and Bridge, the latter until she was 100 years old.

Besides her beloved spouse, she was preceded in death by her parents and her seven siblings.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Peace United Church in Long Prairie with Rev. David Sorrel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church between 12:00 noon and 1:00. Burial follows the service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie.

The family would like to express our sincere thanks for the help and support of Hospice of Douglas County and Williams Dingmann Stein Funeral Home in Long Prairie. If desired, friends may make contributions to the Peace United Church or Hospice of Douglas County.