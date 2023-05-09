Helen F. Kruchten, 84, St. Cloud

August 12, 1938 - May 7, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Helen F. Kruchten, age 84, of St. Cloud. Helen passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Helen was born August 12, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas to Frank and Martha (Lardy) Tischner. She grew up in Clear Lake. Helen married LeRoy R. Kruchten on May 19, 1956 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. The couple raised their family in St. Cloud while Helen was employed at Electrolux for many years, retiring in 2000. Together they enjoyed playing cards, fishing, casino trips and weekends at the lake.

Helen enjoyed reading books and magazines and was a very good cook. The table was always full of food at family holidays. She loved visiting and cuddling with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Helen was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish. Helen had been a resident of Benedict Village since 2014 and St. Benedict’s Care Center since 2018.

Helen is survived by her children, Gary (Lonna) of Farmington and Judy (Bob) Varshal of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Neil (Kristin) Kruchten, Andrea (Ryan) Kaiser, Jake (Angela) Varshal, Jen (Bill) Kasch, Dan Hall, Brittany (Brandon) Shada, Sarah (finance’ Tanner Mace) Davies, Kelly (special friend, Makayla Kimmer) Kruchten; 14 great-grandchildren; family friends, Connie and Jay Petermeier; sisters and brothers, Betty Watson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Bob (Mary) of Becker, Kathy (Bob) Parwani of Damascus, Maryland and Bill of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband LeRoy on July 3, 2014; son, Brian, 2007; daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Brian Finch, 2023; brothers, Carl, Jack, Frank, Patrick and Wally; sisters, Emma, Marie and Margie Goenner.

A special Thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Croix Hospice and St. Benedict’s Care Center.