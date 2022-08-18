Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

Contributing Authors:
KSwinicki/ThinkStock

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.

City officials asked residents in the Isanti County community of Cambridge to stay off the flooded streets where some vehicles had become stranded and crews were dealing with fallen power lines. By late Wednesday night, officials said floodwaters had receded and that it was safe to travel on all city streets. They said damage assessments would continue Thursday. There were no reports of injuries.

Some parts of northern Minnesota are also dealing with flooding from heavy rainfall.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service in Duluth says a Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Aitkin, Cass and Itasca counties. Between three and seven inches of rain has fallen in areas around Hill City, Haypoint, and Remer.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top