Heater Cause of Fire At St. Cloud Apartment Building
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to an apartment fire.
The call came in at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a fire at 510 8th Avenue North.
The fire was contained to one apartment unit on the second floor. Crews were able to confirm all the residents were safe, then put out the fire and ventilated the structure.
Get our free mobile app
The cause of the fire was determined to be the improper use of a heater.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Event Producer, Culinary Teacher Create The Culinary Studio
- Quiet Oaks' Autumn Reflections to Celebrate Caregivers
- Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Sherburne County Lake
- Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller Wrapping Up 23 Year Career
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed
Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz