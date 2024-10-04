Heater Cause of Fire At St. Cloud Apartment Building

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to an apartment fire.

The call came in at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a fire at 510 8th Avenue North.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit on the second floor. Crews were able to confirm all the residents were safe, then put out the fire and ventilated the structure.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the improper use of a heater.

