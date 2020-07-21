Health Matters; Returning to Activities [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Rejuv Medical Physical Therapist Assistant Nick Wittrock. The top is returning to activities despite Covid-19. Nick said many people make the mistake of trying to do too much too soon. That can be lifting too much weight in strength training or not pacing yourself when starting a running or biking program. He says injuries could result if people push themselves too hard. Listen to our conversation below.

Nick says he and the staff at Rejuv Medical would be happy to work with clients to make sure they return to activities correctly and in a healthy way. He says a person's diet can also play a role in their healthy return to activities. A mistake people can make is doing movements incorrectly like weight lifting, running or sporting activities. He said baseball players may not have done enough of a program to stretch their arm out well enough to insure health.

