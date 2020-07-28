Health Matters; Cooking From Home [PODCAST]

This Week on WJON's Health Matters show I talked with Registered Dietitian Kari Collett from A-to-Zinc Nutrition.  Our topic was cooking from home.  More and more of us are spending more time at home cooking.  Kari talked about the positive and negatives to roasting, grilling, poaching, steaming and more.  Listen to our conversation below.

 

 

 

 

Kari Collett is a regular contributor to WJON's Health Matters program.  To learn more about how Kari can help you at atozincnutrition.com.

