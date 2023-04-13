One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Haven Township
HAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when a semi collided with a pickup just south of St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 10 at 45th Avenue Southeast in Haven Township.
A semi driven by 38-year-old Mustafa Mohamed of St. Cloud was in the median attempting to cross the westbound lanes of traffic when it collided with the pickup.
The pickup driver was 36-year-old Jozy Olson of Rochester. Olson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mustafa was not hurt.
