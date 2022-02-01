Harvey V. Legatt, 74, St. Cloud

Februrary 2, 1947 - January 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Harvey V. Legatt, 74, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Harvey passed away peacefully at home, on January 30th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Reverend Ronald Weyrens and Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Stephen Parish Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Harvey was born on February 2nd, 1947 to Mathew and Isabelle (Vouk) Legatt. He was very proud of his Slovanian heritage. He graduated from Holdingford High School, where he was the only student athlete to have played sports for four years and not letter once. He and his friend were the only two students that earned a four year diploma, only attending a total of three years. After serving his first military tour, he met Rita, the love of his life, at the Skatin’ Place, where he promised her that he would catch her if she fell. They were married on March 4, 1970 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Harvey continued to skate with his family until his service related stroke in 2013, which took away his ability to do so. Despite his disability, he still made it to flea markets, steam shows, tool shows, and sawing logs at the farm, which were his passions.

Harvey joined the Army in 1965 to protect our freedom and rights. He proudly served one tour in Korea/Thailand and two tours in Vietnam, earning two Bronze Stars. After his active duty with the Army he joined the Army Reserve. He was a member of the St. Stephen American Legion Post #221 and the St. Cloud VFW Post #428. He finished his career with Polar Tank Trailer as an over the road trucker for over thirty years, sacrificing his time to support his family. In the winter he would chop wood to earn extra money in order to pay to have equal stacks of gifts for each of his eight children.

Harvey was known for his strong faith in God and his vocation for prayer. He instilled values such as a strong work ethic, family connection, and selflessness in his kids and grandkids. His love for his family was known and felt.

He will be remembered for his wit, speaking his mind, story-telling, support of pro-life causes, St. Jude’s and many other charities, trivia knowledge, nicknaming every single one of his grandchildren, and his ax collection which earned him the name of “Axe Man.”

Harvey is survived by his wife, Rita; children, Randy (Tracanne), Christine (Dan) Greenwald, Tammy (Jason) O’Konek, Amy Legatt (Paul VanVoorhis), Sara (Lance) Bukowski, Daniel (Rebecca), Todd, and Katie (Kevin) Skroch.; 25 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley (Roger) Ebnet and Mark (Karen) Legatt; and siblings-in-law, LuAnn Legatt and Jack Dudgeon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Kaleigh O’Konek and Bryce Bukowski; siblings, Bob, Fred, Carole Pollard, Joan Knettel and Delores Knettel.

The family would like to thank Moments Hospice, Dr. Mattison, his nurse Deanna and the ADHC team from the St. Cloud VA especially Mary, Dawn, and Mary S. (whom he requests that she throw her trivia in the lockbox). A special thanks to Uncle Don and Aunt Mel whom helped him through the last five years.

Memorials are preferred.