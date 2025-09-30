August 24, 1930- September 26, 2025

Harvey Gene Cederholm, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandpa, and uncle passed away on September 26, 2025, at the age of 95 at home, with his family by his side, in Sartell, MN.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 2 pm in the chapel of Chateau Waters, 960 19th St. S., Sartell, MN. He will be going to his final resting place in Lancaster, MN at a later date.

Born on August 24, 1930, in Northcote, MN to Jonas and Violet (McIntyre) Cederholm.

Harvey was a graduate of Hallock High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as an electrician on the USS Hornet. He furthered his education in Crookston and became a master electrician, providing for his family throughout his working career and beyond - frequently volunteering his time and expertise whenever or wherever needed (i.e., Camp Friendship).

Harvey was a long-time volunteer fireman, a proud Lion's Club member, and Boy Scout leader, former mayor of Maple Plain, and helped form West Hennepin Public Safety. He enjoyed camping, hunting, salmon fishing in Alaska and frequent fishing trips to the cabin at Lake of the Woods. He especially enjoyed a good game of cribbage.

He is survived by Lois, his loving wife of 73 years; his daughter, Jillaine Young (Frederick), and son, Joel (Jan), grandson, Kyle (Kiersten), and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Aubree.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Charles and Donald.

We would like to express our overwhelming gratitude to the nurses and caregivers of CentraCare Hospice, the VA Visiting Angels, and especially, the entire staff at Chateau Waters. These amazing people have all made an impossibly difficult time bearable.