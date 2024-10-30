Harris Leads Trump in Latest Minnesota Poll
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The final K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll before the election shows Vice President Kamala Harris with an eight-point lead over former President Donald Trump in Minnesota.
Fifty-one percent of respondents support Harris while 43 percent back Trump. Three percent are undecided, and two percent prefer another candidate.
The survey indicates Harris and Trump are now tied at 48 percent among men and the vice president is up 16 points with women.
Trump enjoys a 23-percent lead in rural areas of Minnesota and Harris is way ahead in the urban areas and has a 13-point advantage in the suburbs.
