December 21, 1937 - January 11, 2026

Harris A. Engebretsen, age 88, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2026, at M Health Fairview Northland in Princeton.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Glendorado Lutheran Church in Princeton, with Pastor Barb Peterson officiating. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will follow at Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Harris Albert Engebretsen was born on December 21, 1937, in Princeton, Minnesota, on the winter solstice. At a tender age, he was lovingly welcomed into the Abrahamson home, where Olaf and Agnes became his parents and their three daughters became his sisters. Harris was fully embraced, loved, and cherished as a true and equal member of their family.

He graduated from Princeton High School in 1956 and immediately enlisted. His distinguished military career spanned 30 years, serving in both the United States Air Force and the Army National Guard. Harris was honorably discharged from active military service just five days before the birth of his daughter, Jill Marie, in April of 1984. In October of 1986, he welcomed his son, Kyle Harris.

Harris worked proudly in manufacturing at Hoffman for more than 30 years, retiring in 1999 so he could focus on raising his teenage children. He was an active and devoted member of his church community for many years, serving on the church council and as the cemetery sexton.

In the summer of 2021, Harris moved to Elim Wellspring Assisted Living (Caley House), where he embraced a slower pace of life. He enjoyed spending time with friends, people-watching, savoring a black cup of coffee, and working on jigsaw puzzles.

Harris will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his kindness, gentle spirit, and quiet devotion to family, faith, and service.

Harris is survived by his daughter, Jill Puffer, and son-in-law, Chris, along with their children, Mason and Maya of Princeton; his son, Kyle Engebretsen, of Zimmerman; his sister and brother-in-law, Marlys and Dick Hamann, of San Diego, California; his sister, Beulah Kay Trunk, of Princeton; and many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Albert Engebretsen; his biological brother, Emery Engebretsen; his parents, Olaf and Agnes Abrahamson; his sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Jim Wenzel; his brother-in-law, Bill Harter; and his brother-in-law, Joe Trunk.