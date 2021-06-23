Harriet A. Cash, 92, St. Cloud

June 23, 1928 - June 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) for Harriet A. Cash, age 92 of St. Cloud. Reverend Roger Botz, OSB and Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Harriet Alice (Laing) Cash passed away peacefully at Cherrywood the morning of June 21st, as her family surrounded her holding hands. Harriet was born in Freeport, MN on June 23, 1928 to Ben and Olive Laing. She graduated with honors from Melrose High School, went on to the St Cloud Business College and worked as a legal secretary.

She met and married Henry Cash, enjoying 67 years together before he passed away in October of 2017. They raised 7 children in their St Cloud home. Harriet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be remembered for making holidays extra special with beautiful decorations, fun activities and gifts, as well as preparing many family favorites.

As a devout Catholic, her faith was very important to her. Harriet was a member of St Mary’s Cathedral Parish and prior to that, a charter member of Holy Spirit Parish, where she helped establish the local St Jude and St James Mission Groups. Over the years, she volunteered with special needs students at Westwood Elementary, served as an election judge for the City of St. Cloud, led Campfire Girls and Cub Scout groups for her children and took pride in all of the activities her grandchildren participated in.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Harriet. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily life, including travel with Henry and friends, finding beauty in flowers, searching out a Bingo or Bridge game and playing with a number of card groups. She loved spending time at the lake, going on fishing outings and having wonderful family gatherings.

Harriet will live on through her survivors, including children Tom Cash (Jane) Blaine, Gary Cash (Laura) Ironton, Mary Beth Wenner (Fred) St. Cloud, Steve Cash (Deb) St. Cloud, Janine Gerads (Amby) St. Cloud, Renee Robeck (Mike) St Michael, Brian Cash (Karen) St. Cloud; grandchildren Tom Cash Jr. (Melisa), Matt Cash (Tina), Tyler Cash (Megan), Emily Cash, Angela Holmvig (Bruce), Jennifer Palm (Trent), Adam Cash (Amanda), David Cash (Katie), Kelly Wenner (Melissa), Becky Wenner (Adam), Emily Sturm (Ryan), Kevin Wenner (Shannon), Meghan Meyer (Nic), Bryce Cash (Sondra), Chelsey Favretto (Mike), Alexandra Waltzing (Jeremy), Aaron Wenck (Lauren), Nicholas Wenck (Gabriella), Brandon Cash, Austin Cash, Caroline, Dustin, Kate Sharp and 25 great-grandchildren. Harriet is also survived by her siblings, sisters Dorothy Roman and Ruthie Klis, brother Fritz Laing (Shirley) and sister-in-law Mary Ann Laing, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, grandchild Scottie Wenner, infant brother Robert Laing, brother Bernie Laing, brother-in-laws Dick Roman and Dick Klis.

Throughout the years, Harriet was attended to by many wonderful caregivers. Her family would like to express their appreciation for the special care mom received. She accepted the challenges she faced with grace and won the hearts of many. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.