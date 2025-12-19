January 14, 1940 - December 16, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday, December 20, 2025 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Harold T. Beneke, age 85, who passed away Tuesday at his home. Rev. John Paul Igbokwe will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church in St. Cloud.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Harold was born January 14, 1940 in Aitkin to August and Catherine (Tholen) Beneke. He married Delores Witucki on July 31, 1965 in Little Falls. Harold lived in the Aitkin/Crosby area before moving to Sauk Rapids in 1992. He worked for Woodcraft Industries in the engineering department before retiring on July 31, 2005. Harold was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He enjoyed hunting, feeding the birds, snowmobiling and going to car shows. He was proud of his lawn and worked hard to keep it looking good. Harold was a generous, kind and friendly man who was always there to help family, friends and neighbors.

Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delores of Sauk Rapids; son, Don of Sartell; daughter, Janice of St. Paul; granddaughter, Shelby and her fiancé, Brady Fish of Sartell; sister, Mildred Wassen of Crosby and sister-in-law, Rosalyn Beneke of Aitkin.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, David; sisters, Leona (Pat) Pfaffendorf, Caroline (Methodius) Shircel, Regina (Richard) Jacoby, Lillian (Jim) Richardson, Margaret (Charles) Persons, Catherine (Alfred) Etzkorn, Mary (Thomas) Buechler, Louise (Leonard) Eder; Ann (John) Shircel and brothers, William and Fred.