Harold P. Meierhofer, 83, Eden Valley

June 26, 1938 - November 23, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Harold P. Meierhofer, age 83, who passed away Tuesday at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Harold was born June 26, 1938 in Eden Valley to Herb & Ermalinda (Neu) Meierhofer. He proudly served our country in the U.S Navy as a Boilerman on the USS Davis. Harold married Mildred Rausch on May 2, 1960 and Mildred passed away on May 21, 1968. He married Catherine Rausch on January 30, 1969 in St. Cloud. Harold operated his own dairy farm. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Eden Valley American Legion Post #381, and Litchfield VFW Post #2818. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with family, flying drones, collecting guitars and antique pocket watches, but his passion was farming. He was proud of his accomplishments and experiences in life, and always had a project to work on. Harold was full of shenanigans and tricks, and enjoyed a good joke.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine of Eden Valley; sons and daughters, Gary of Litchfield, Greg (Ana) of Boston, MA, Carol Wiek of Nashville, TN, Ken (Sharri) of Kansas City, MO, Steve (Sharon) of Minneapolis, Loren (Amanda) of Eden Valley, Dale of Rogers, and Kristi (Brian) Meglic of Shoreview; sisters, Karen (Richard) Kuechle of Watkins and Judy Molitor (Jerry Danzl) of Sartell; grandchildren, Derek, Aaron, John, Ashley, Grace, Paige, Dylan, Caleb, Noella, Benjamin, Cole, Cooper, and Hudson; great grandchild, David and one on the way. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mildred; and sister, Jeanette Monger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.