April 24, 1940 - August 2, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., on Friday, August 8, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Harold “Butch” Caron age 85, who died Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 7th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Friday one hour before the service at St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Butch was born on April 24, 1940, in Marshall, MN to Levi and Blanche (Gregoire) Caron. He married Mary “Kay” Caron on June 26, 1965, in Minneapolis, MN. Butch served in the United States Army from 1958-1962 and after that held several jobs before working many years for Gas Supply Incorporated and Williams Pipeline.

He is survived by his son, Jim (Molly) Caron; sister, Yvonne (Richard) Tillemans; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Kay” Caron; son, Joe Caron; siblings, Louis Caron, Donna Boerboom, Mona Kaiser, Leroy Caron, Merlyn Caron, and Mary Szarzynski.