Harland L. Strube, 72, Princeton

February 12, 1952 - August 12, 2024

Memorial Services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton, MN, for Harland Strube, age 72 of Princeton, who died on Monday, August 12, 2024, at his home in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Harland was born on February 12, 1952, in Ortonville to Edward and Ruth (Schwarze) Strube. He attended and completed Culinary School in 1971. Harland served his country in the United States Marines. He married Charlee J. Zimmerman on February 24, 1973, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo. The couple moved to Shakopee and then moved to Princeton in 1996. He worked at Eaton Corporation Machine Shop for 44 years, retiring in 2018. After he retired, he started working at Marv’s True Value in Princeton. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton, Santiago Lions Club, and the Elk River Saddle Club. Harland had a laugh that was contagious; he would always light up a room. He would always call his kids on their birthdays and sing to them. He played Santa for many years for different groups in the community. Harland was sober since 1976. He had a love for car racing and would watch or attend races whenever possible. For a short period, he got into hot air ballooning. Harland had a great love for animals and would take in animals in trouble; over the years they had a chicken, goat, pony, and a couple of dogs that he cared for. He also loved being around people, nobody was a stranger to Harland. He was an all-around kind of a guy. If somebody needed help, he would be there for them.

Harland is survived by his wife, Charlee of Princeton; son, Mathew of Princeton; daughter, Heather (Brent) Nielsen of Cambridge; grandchildren, Brynn Bernadine Strube and Katelynn Nielsen; and great-grandson, Easton Nielsen; brothers, Roy (Roxanne) of South Carolina and Glenn (Sandy) of Mayer; and sister, Dorothy Bohlman of Belle Plaine. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Phyllis Strube and Harvey Strube.