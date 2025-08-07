SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- You can meet our local heroes on Tuesday.

The annual Handshakes With Heroes event will be held at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids.

This is a make-up date from earlier this summer, which got postponed due to rain.

At the event from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., you can meet local first responders, watch K9 demonstrations, sit in SWAT vehicles, watch a Life Link Helicopter landing, and more.

Other activities include axe throwing, inflatables, and interactive demonstrations. The event is free. Free food will also be available.

Any donations collected during the event will be given to the Public Safety Foundation of St. Cloud.