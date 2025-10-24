SUV Rolls Over After Crash With Farm Tractor on Highway 10

LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids woman was hurt when her SUV collided with a farm tractor Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Highway 10 near Halfway Crossing north of Rice.

The Minnesota State Patrol says both the SUV and the tractor were eastbound on Highway 10 when they collided. The SUV then left the road and rolled before coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver, 39-year-old Mindy Severtson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the tractor, 29-year-old Austin Schmitt of Royalton, was not hurt.

