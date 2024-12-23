Haley A. Kalla, 52, Rice

July 4, 1972 - December 20, 2024

Private Memorial Services will be held for Haley A. Kalla, age 52 of Rice, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Haley was born on July 4, 1972 in Monticello to Dennis and Diane (Syverud) Chapman. She graduated from Big Lake High School and St. Cloud State University. Haley married Troy Kalla on April 18, 1998 in Monticello. She worked as a paralegal for most of her life.

She enjoyed antiquing, time at the lake, cooking, morning coffee on her porch, the outdoors and her companions, Saydee and Ruby. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her daughters.

Haley is survived by her husband, Troy; daughters, Fiona and Adalye at home; mother, Diane of Elk River; brother, Patrick (Sheaya) Chapman of Orlando, FL; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis.