Habitat for Humanity Gets Lot Donated for Sartell Home Build

SARTELL -- Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity's first ever Sartell home build finally has a location.

Ryan and Bethany Cross, co-owners of BCI Construction, recently donated an empty lot they owned in their Sartell neighborhood to the organization.

The property soon will be the location for the new 2,112 square foot bi-level house being built by students in the Sartell High School Construction program.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity and the Sartell School District recently formed a new partnership to build the districts first ever habitat house. However, just as construction started on the home, the original location of where the home was to be moved too fell through.

The Crosses say donating an empty lot was the perfect opportunity to support Habitat for Humanity and this project.

We are invested in our community and this opportunity aligns with our family values beautifully. Our family is able to support our local community and help in educating skilled trades people, who are vital to our community and our workforce. As an added bonus, we can also help a family with a hand up as they invest their time, education and sweat equity into a solid start to homeownership.

The 6-bedroom, 3 bathroom home may be moved to its permanent location next spring.