Gwendolynne Lemke, 88, Long Prairie

January 9, 1932 - November 24, 2020

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie for Gwendolynne Lemke, 88, of Long Prairie who passed away on November 24, 2020 at the Meadow Place Assisted Living in Long Prairie. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate. Those in attendance can observe services from the comfort and safety of their car by tuning in to the FM 101.9 radio station. Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Gwendolynne was born on January 9, 1932 to Harold and Vivian (Hill) Meschke in Little Falls, MN where she graduated from High School. She married Albert Lemke February 17, 1952. The couple became owners/operators of the Home Bakery in Henning and in 1970 they moved to Long Prairie where they operated Hilltop Turkey Farm. She was enthusiastic about anything to do with turkeys and was involved with the “Gal Gobblers”. Albert passed away in 2006. In her later years, she married Rev. William Stockman

Gwen enjoyed baking and canning produce from her garden. Her faith was apparent in the way she lived her life. She generously volunteered her time and talents to her local church, Ladies Aid, Orphan Grain Train and several other organizations. Her travel, which she loved, was often to church conventions. She was always willing to help others but received special joy when she could lend a hand to her children or grandchildren. She cherished spending time with family and friends, those were her favorite things to do.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters Cindy (Jerry) Ager and Kim (Todd) Borgstrom both of Long Prairie; her brother Garth (Marie) Meschke of Little Falls; grandchildren, Brandon (Emily), Benjamin and Abby Borgstrom, Ryan (Nicole) Ager, Jamie Toenyan, Sarah (Trent) Carr and Michael (Brittany) Ager and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Albert; son Jamie; husband William; brother Gayle Meschke and her sister Yvonne Plohasz.