Guilty Plea to Producing Child Pornography in Cyberstalking

ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to producing a video depicting his sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and court documents, beginning in July 2019 through February 2023, 39-year-old Chedor TV created multiple online personas on apps such as Discord and Snapchat to cyberstalk a minor victim.

He used aliases such as “Chang Vang” and “Hailey Ly” to pose as a minor and communicate with the minor victim, sending her sexually explicit pictures.

During this time, while the minor victim was unaware that TV was cyberstalking her using these online aliases, TV also secretly recorded the minor victim while she was naked in the shower at his home. TV also recorded a sexually explicit video depicting the minor victim while she was asleep at his home.

When the minor victim tried to end contact with TV’s online persona “Chang,” TV threatened to share publicly explicit videos and images he took of the minor victim without her knowledge, causing her substantial emotional distress.

TV pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of production of child pornography. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

