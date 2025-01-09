Grey Eagle Woman Hurt in Todd County Crash
ROUND PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Grey Eagle woman went to the hospital following a crash in Todd County Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and Todd County Road 48 southeast of Long Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m.
Troopers say a pickup driven by 39-year-old Nicholas Miller of Long Prairie was on County Road 48 and was turning east onto Highway 287. Meanwhile, a car driven by 38-year-old Karen Hoffman of Grey Eagle was westbound on County Road 48.
The two vehicles collided at the intersection.
Hoffman was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Miller was not hurt.
The state patrol says the roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.
