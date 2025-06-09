Gretchen M. Wesenberg, 88, Sartell

March 13, 1937 - June 2, 2025

Celebration of Life will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Gretchen Wesenberg, age 88, who passed away peacefully Monday, June 2, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Gretchen was born March 13, 1937 in St. Cloud to Nicholas and Katherine (Gruber) Lies. She lived in the St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Sartell area all of her life, working at Chefs Café in St. Cloud prior to her marriage. Gretchen married Roy Wesenberg on April 5, 1958 in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her six children. Gretchen liked a big bowl of popcorn, a Pepsi, ice cream and never turned down dessert and coffee. She was a caretaker, gardener, bird watcher, and enjoyed watching the wildlife on the river. Gretchen loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gretchen is survived by her children, Sharon (Dennis) Ethen of St. Cloud, Peggy Wesenberg of St. Cloud, Julie (Dan) Counter of Sartell, Lisa Hamann of Sartell, Roy Jon (Andrea) Wesenberg of Sartell; grandchildren, Chris, Natasha, Amber, Jeremy, Nathan, Hunter, Garrett, Calvin, Kami, Ruby, Lily and Piper; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy on March 7, 2025; son, Nick on October 11, 2023; and sister, Mary Kay Stavrum in 1993.