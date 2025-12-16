October 23, 1949 - December 12, 2025

Memorial Services will be at 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 19, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Gregory Thayer, 76, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday, December 12, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at a later date at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 3-5PM on Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Greg was born October 23, 1949 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Duane & Helen (Lester) Thayer. He married Christine Fuchs on October 16, 1976 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. It is an understatement to say that Greg loved sports. He played professional baseball for 10 years, playing for several minor league teams and finally making it to the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins in 1978. He is a member of the St. Cloud State Hall of Fame for his achievements as both a baseball and football player. He could often be found at a ballfield or gym, and when he wasn’t playing himself, he spent much of his time cheering on his children and grandchildren at their sporting and music events. Following his playing career, he contributed to the Sauk Rapids sports community as a baseball coach for many years. He also loved spending time with his friends and enjoyed being out in nature, often combining both as an avid fisherman and bird hunter.

He is survived by his son and daughter, Andy (RaeAnne) Thayer of Golden Valley; Stephanie (Paul) Schlangen of Sauk Rapids; grandsons, Frederick & Walter Schlangen; and brother, Jeff (Kathy) Thayer of Spring Lake Park.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Christine.