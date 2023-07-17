Gregory McDougall, 57, St. Michael

July 18, 1965 - July 12, 2023

Gregory McDougall, 57 year old resident of St. Michael, Mn passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 12th, surrounded by family at his cabin in little Fall. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday July 23rd from 3-7 at the St Michael City Center (Chamber room) 11800 Town Center Dr NE, St Michael, MN 55376.

Gregory Blaine McDougall was born on July 18, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Donald and Irene (Gottwalt) McDougall. He grew up and attended school in Minneapolis. After completing his schooling, Greg drove truck for Anchor Block in Brooklyn Park, after which he started his career in sales with Sela Roofing. Greg was united in marriage to Denise "Deedee" Gruetzmacher on October 15, 1988 in Minneapolis, MN. The couple made their home in Brooklyn Park, Rogers and most recently in St Michael, MN. They treasured time spent as a family and friends at their cabin on the Mississippi River. Greg enjoyed hockey, deer hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deedee McDougall of St. Michael; children, Tim (Michelle) McDougall of Zimmerman and Jessica McDougall of Hopkins, MN; sister, Denise (Rob) Lee of Randall and his grandsons, Easton and Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda McDougall.