Gregory “Greg” W. Candler, 69, St. Cloud

July 17, 1953 - November 7, 2022

attachment-Gregory Candler loading...

Gregory “Greg” W. Candler, age 69, of St. Cloud, MN went peacefully to heaven on Monday November 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service celebrating Greg’s life will be held at 5:30 PM on November 22, 2022 at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:30 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the church. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gregory Wayne Candler was born on July 17, 1953, in Beech Grove, Indiana to Darrell and Marianne (Farley) Candler. Greg graduated from Bob Jones University where he met Mirriel Felber. Greg and Mirriel were married 45 years ago on April 9, 1977 at Burge Terrace Baptist Church in Indianapolis, IN, which they called home for almost 60 years. Greg’s greatest joy was his wife, two children, and grandchildren, as well as his extended family and many friends. Being a grandpa came naturally to Greg, fondly called Pappy.

Greg worked as the marketing director for Best Lock/Stanley Security for 34 years. Later, he was a founding partner along with his son of Simplicity Business Solutions. From a young age, Greg enjoyed motorcycles, sports cars, and racing, especially the Indianapolis 500. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, strong faith, and love for his Lord.

Greg is survived by his wife, Mirriel; their children, Stephanie (William) Gardner of St. Cloud and Jeff (Laura) Candler of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Finn, Max, Beckett, and Stella Gardner, Jax Candler and a granddaughter to be born in February of 2023; brothers-in-law, Mark (Caryn) Felber of Whiteland, IN, Mike (Cindy) Felber of Fargo, ND, and Todd Henry of St. Charles, MO; sister-in-law, Kim Candler; and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brad Candler; sister, Valerie Henry; father-in-law and mother-in-law, DeWayne and Lena Felber.

Greg’s biggest passion was to teach his children to know the Lord. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Calvary Classical Academy, Greg Candler Memorial Fund, Calvary Classical Academy, 1200 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301. This fund will purchase outdoor equipment for their playground.