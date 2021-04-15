Gregory “Greg” T. Eichinger, 75, Sauk Rapids

October 5, 1945 - April 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 19th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gregory “Greg” T. Eichinger who passed away on April 13th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Greg Sauer will officiate. Interment will be at the Assumption Cemetery St. Cloud. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Greg was born on October 5, 1945 in Red Wing, MN, to LeRoy and Monica Eichinger. He married Jeannine Deller, who he spent 45 wonderful years with. Greg was employed by the Country Club Food Markets in St. Paul/Minneapolis for thirty years. He later worked at Coborn’s in Big Lake and Rogers Food and Drug until retiring. He has been a resident of the St. Cloud area for the past twenty years.

Greg is survived by his children; Laura (John) Boche of Lakeville and Todd (Marsha) of Lindstrom, grandchildren; Calvin (Kristina) Eichinger, Derrick Eichinger, Brendan (Shelby) Boche, Ethan Boche, Cam Boche, and Lauren Boche, great granddaughter, Hadley Eichinger; siblings: Marc (Sharon) Eichinger, Joe (Mary) Eichinger, Anna Smith, Doug (Mary) Eichinger, Rita Stai and Mary (Vernon) Mathies.

He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife Jeannine.