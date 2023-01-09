Gregor C. Schneider, 73, Cold Spring

November 30, 1949 - January 6, 2023

attachment-Gregor Schneider loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Gregor C. Schneider, age 73, who died unexpectedly at his home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Greg was born in St. Cloud to Gregor P. and Juletta (Dietman) Schneider. He graduated from Tech High School and was drafted into the US Air Force as a mechanic during the Vietnam Conflict.

Greg worked at Fawnland Farm for 18 years where he developed his love for farming and animals. He worked for Cold Spring Brewing Company until his retirement and then operated his own lawn care business. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, camping, gardening, and anything outdoors. He was a professional tinkerer. Greg’s favorite passion was spending time with his grandchildren.

Greg is survived by his children, Gregor (Rebecca) and Michelle; 5 grandchildren; sister, Elaine (J.C.) Velasco, Kathy (Howie) Syverson; JoAnn Schneider, Mark Schneider, Patsy (Joe) Welle, Rose (Ed) Borman, Mary (Brian) Feldhege.

He was proceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy.