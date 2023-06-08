Greg James Kloss, 54, Royalton

March 29, 1969 - June 5, 2023

Greg James Kloss, 54-year-old resident of Royalton, MN died Monday, June 5 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 12 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.