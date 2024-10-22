Spotlight: GREAT’s ‘Waitress’ Baking Up More Fun This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre's production of Waitress will be back on the Paramount Theater stage this weekend.

Artistic and Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says Waitress explores life's unexpected twists through a small-town diner waitress and expert pie-maker.

This is a story of Jenna who is a waitress, she bakes pies, and she's kind of stuck in her life. She finds out at the beginning of the story that she is pregnant, not super excited about that, she's in an unhappy and abusive marriage.

The hit Broadway show features a score by Grammy-nominated artist Sara Bareilles, based on the 2007 film.

Norton Dando says because they are the first company in Minnesota to be licensed to perform the show, they had a talented pool of actors audition.

We are the first Minnesota theater production of Waitress. It's actually a show that's still restricted, we received a special offer in order to do the show. So, yes, we did see a very high turnout for auditions.

Show times are this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are still available for all shows.

Discount tickets to Waitress are available right now on the Value Connection while supplies last.

Norton Dando says rehearsals have also been underway for three weeks now for GREAT's next production, Wizard of Oz, which will be on stage from November 22nd through December 8th.

